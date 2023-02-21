Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$153.00 price objective on the stock.

WCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$180.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$200.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$162.00.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE WCN opened at C$183.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$178.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$183.21. The firm has a market cap of C$47.19 billion and a PE ratio of 43.17. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$148.05 and a 1 year high of C$196.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

About Waste Connections

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

