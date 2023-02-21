Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Sells $2,357,076.12 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.41 and a 200-day moving average of $161.77. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after buying an additional 21,213 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Waste Management by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

