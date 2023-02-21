WAX (WAXP) Price Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, WAX has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. WAX has a market cap of $199.18 million and $30.88 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0841 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.91 or 0.00418012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,750.51 or 0.27689863 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,369,460,703 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,369,251,483.2389617 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08121755 USD and is up 4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $13,973,122.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

