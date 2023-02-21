WAXE (WAXE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $279,473.01

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and $279,473.01 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for $80.07 or 0.00327647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WAXE has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

