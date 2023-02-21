Wealthspan Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthspan Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $403.68. 1,019,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,917. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $398.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.72.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

