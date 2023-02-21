Wealthspan Partners LLC Sells 5,115 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wealthspan Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of SLV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. 4,513,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,622,801. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

