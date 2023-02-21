Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Webster Financial stock opened at $54.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,451,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,237,000 after purchasing an additional 383,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

