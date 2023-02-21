Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.37. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $56.72.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

