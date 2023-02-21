Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Holdings Boosted by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,693,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102,745 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for about 5.9% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Welltower worth $108,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Welltower by 200.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.01. 346,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,803. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.88, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 762.52%.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

