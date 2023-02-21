Wes Cummins Buys 25,000 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.26 per share, with a total value of $1,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,029.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $802,000.00.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Shares of VPG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.88. 87,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,328. The stock has a market cap of $581.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.24 million for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 500.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc is a global, diversified company focused on precision measurement sensing technologies, including specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems. Its precision measurement sensing products and solutions are designed-in by customers and address growing applications across an array of industries and markets.

