WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0954 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $72.87 million and approximately $693,949.07 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00387148 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00028738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014040 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000823 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00016966 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004095 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,433,835 coins and its circulating supply is 763,966,068 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

