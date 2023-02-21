Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Whitehaven Coal’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Insider Activity

In other Whitehaven Coal news, insider Julie Beeby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$10.59 ($7.30), for a total transaction of A$211,800.00 ($146,068.97).

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

