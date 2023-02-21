Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

WVVI opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.72. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVVI. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

