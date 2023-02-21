Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2023

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGOGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 180.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.87. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.59 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.