Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 180.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.87. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.59 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

