Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.13–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.00 million-$626.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.34 million. Workiva also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.13)-($0.10) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.17.

Workiva Price Performance

NYSE:WK traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.51. 724,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.15. Workiva has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $124.76.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

In related news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,180.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,750,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workiva

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Featured Stories

