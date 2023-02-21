Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.13–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.00 million-$626.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.34 million. Workiva also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.13)-($0.10) EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.17.
Workiva Price Performance
NYSE:WK traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.51. 724,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.15. Workiva has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $124.76.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Workiva
Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Workiva (WK)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.