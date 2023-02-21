Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.23)-($0.21) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $149.0-150.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.54 million. Workiva also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.13)-($0.10) EPS.
Workiva Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of WK stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.51. 725,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,411. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.17.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Workiva by 181.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.
About Workiva
Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.
