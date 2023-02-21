Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.23)-($0.21) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $149.0-150.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.54 million. Workiva also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.13)-($0.10) EPS.

Workiva Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of WK stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.51. 725,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,411. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11.

Get Workiva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $707,607.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,180.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $827,022.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,818 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Workiva by 181.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.