Wouleta Ayele Sells 2,930 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $28,801.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 134,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,819.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of SG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,656,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,095. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Sweetgreen

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen cut shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

