Wouleta Ayele Sells 2,930 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $28,801.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 134,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,819.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of SG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,656,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,095. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.65.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.
