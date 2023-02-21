Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 237 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 4,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 140.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.8% in the third quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 100,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 33,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $17.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,026,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,478. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.33.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

