Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 63,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.37. 2,050,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,469,306. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $153.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

