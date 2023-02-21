Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 329,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after acquiring an additional 33,668 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VOE stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.64. The stock had a trading volume of 98,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,970. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.