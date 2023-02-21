Wrapmanager Inc. Has $720,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,015 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,233,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,283,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average of $83.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

