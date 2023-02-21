Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 251 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diker Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 166.7% during the third quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 53.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 85.2% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $2,142,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.9 %

ServiceNow stock traded down $8.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $430.78. The stock had a trading volume of 369,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,204. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $601.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $17,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,313 shares of company stock worth $30,355,027. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

