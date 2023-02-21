Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,987 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,353,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,129,000 after acquiring an additional 189,336 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,459,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,774,000 after acquiring an additional 421,877 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,392,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,829,000 after purchasing an additional 94,594 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

