Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.25 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $24,184.23 or 0.99937242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and approximately $240.57 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 175,597 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

