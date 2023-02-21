Wrapped Cardano Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion and $51,256.51 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,502,866,591 coins and its circulating supply is 34,646,638,822 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,502,866,590.527 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.40524888 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $69,860.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

