Zcash (ZEC) Trading 10.8% Higher This Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Zcash has a market capitalization of $789.84 million and $97.02 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $48.37 or 0.00198107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00077412 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00056345 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

