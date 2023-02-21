ZClassic 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.42 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $412,711.59 and $16.42 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00198107 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00077412 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00056345 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

