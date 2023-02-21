Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Down 6.1%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.61. 1,936,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,876,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CLSA started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu Stock Down 6.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The firm had revenue of $128.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. Research analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.