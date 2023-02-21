Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Citigroup

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZD. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ziff Davis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ziff Davis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.80.

ZD opened at $82.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 1.14. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $109.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,510,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,451,000 after purchasing an additional 174,824 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

