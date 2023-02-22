11,060 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Virtus Family Office LLC

Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 47,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $55.12. The company had a trading volume of 171,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

