14,612 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Acquired by Arkos Global Advisors

Arkos Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:HR traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.73. 288,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.45 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

