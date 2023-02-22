177,429 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 177,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.08% of US Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in US Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in US Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in US Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in US Foods by 19.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in US Foods by 5.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USFD opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.95. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other US Foods news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $98,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,492.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

