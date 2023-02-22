1irstGold (1GOLD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.95 Million

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, 1irstGold has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $5,856.84 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for approximately $61.18 or 0.00254746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00417343 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,666.01 or 0.27645556 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About 1irstGold

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

