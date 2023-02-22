1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Announces Earnings Results

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $274.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.10 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

1Life Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Insider Activity at 1Life Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CAO Vikas Agarwal sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $32,517.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 7,596 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $116,674.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 94,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Vikas Agarwal sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $32,517.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,866 shares in the company, valued at $136,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,044 shares of company stock valued at $347,242. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 24,432 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

