20,373 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,354 shares of company stock worth $7,880,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $157.47 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $206.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.07 and a 200 day moving average of $151.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

