2,338,610 Shares in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Purchased by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,338,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,415,000. Legend Biotech accounts for 2.0% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.43% of Legend Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after acquiring an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -40.24 and a beta of -0.13.

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

