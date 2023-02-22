237,500 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Acquired by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,075,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKEW. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $277,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at $8,167,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 376,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2,283.7% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 362,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 347,234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKEW opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.92. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $102.30.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.