260,608 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Bought by Appian Way Asset Management LP

Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 260,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,000. WestRock makes up 3.5% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Appian Way Asset Management LP owned about 0.10% of WestRock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 48.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WestRock Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Shares of WRK traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $31.32. 415,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

