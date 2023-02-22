26,977 Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Bought by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

Shares of PBF stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 678,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.52%.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

