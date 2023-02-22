350,000 Shares in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAW) Purchased by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,960,000.

Shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I stock remained flat at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,580. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, e-commerce, software, cloud computing, healthcare, transportation/mobility, or financial services industries, as well as other industries.

