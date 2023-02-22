4,700 Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Acquired by Sandia Investment Management LP

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,765,000 after acquiring an additional 239,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 53,983 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Samsara alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Samsara to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Samsara Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $969,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,168 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $969,800.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $404,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 593,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,313,101 shares of company stock worth $17,269,126.

NYSE:IOT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,198. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.