52,730 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Hidden Lake Asset Management LP

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,000. Twilio comprises about 1.8% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Twilio by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Twilio by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $176.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.13.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.59.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

