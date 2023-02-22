60,242 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 360.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 33.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 82,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

East West Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $89.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Articles

