682,073 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 682,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,578,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,317,000 after acquiring an additional 213,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,872,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,737 shares during the period. Kora Management LP boosted its stake in StoneCo by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,643,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,121,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in StoneCo by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,404,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on STNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

StoneCo Stock Performance

StoneCo Company Profile

Shares of STNE opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $15.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

