8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of EGHT stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,162. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

