92,000 Shares in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) Acquired by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the second quarter worth $8,978,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 21.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. alerts:

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:VII traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Profile

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.