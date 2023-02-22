98532 (KMP.TO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.14.

98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance

98532 has a twelve month low of C$12.04 and a twelve month high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) Announces Dividend

98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

