A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Purchased by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 148,301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

A10 Networks Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $122,557.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,010 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,111 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $122,557.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,010 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $56,479.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,262.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,880 shares of company stock valued at $893,526. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 42,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,893. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.05.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

