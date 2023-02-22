Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Reaches $1.61

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Aavegotchi token can currently be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00006770 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded up 49.9% against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $72.62 million and approximately $30.91 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.65 or 0.00417865 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,600.80 or 0.27680106 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi’s launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com.

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

