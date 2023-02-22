AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABCL traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,096. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of -0.16.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABCL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 85,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $859,530.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,180,879.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1,087.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,194,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,019,000 after buying an additional 2,925,279 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 997.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after buying an additional 2,899,091 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 385.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,617,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,310,000 after purchasing an additional 743,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

